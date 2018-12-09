Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins’ Play After Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara Injuries

Bruce Cassidy knew it would be no easy task to replace Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron after the Boston Bruins lost the two veterans in back-to-back games in November. But after a convincing 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at TD Garden, the B’s bench boss had plenty of praise for his team.

Cassidy noted Boston has played tough over the stretch but, Saturday’s victory was a well-fought 60 minutes, especially after the Bruins got their feet under them. Cassidy also noted the importance of Jaroslav Halak keeping the Leafs off the board early with some big saves and was happy his squad was “rewarded” for crashing the net.

To hear from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images