Bruins’ Chris Wagner, Matt Grzelcyk React To ‘Late’ Hit On Charlie McAvoy

Charlie McAvoy took a big hit during Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Boston Bruins defenseman, who just returned to the ice after suffering a concussion in mid-October, was laid out by Zach Hyman in the third period in what looked to be a late hit. Matt Grzelcyk responded by dropping the gloves with Hyman before each player received a game misconduct.

After the Bruins’ 6-3 win, Grzelcyk and Chris Wagner, who had his own skirmish with Ron Hainsey shortly after Grzelcyk’s fight, spoke of the hit on McAvoy, with both of them calling it “late.”

