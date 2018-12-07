Bruins’ Defensive Breakdown Leads To Mike Matheson’s Coast-To-Coast Goal

There wasn’t much to get excited about for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

The B’s suffered arguably their worst loss of the season: a 5-0 shellacking at the hands of the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center.

While Boston’s offense was non-existent, its defense was just as poor. The unit arguably was at its worst in the second period when Mike Matheson skated end-to-end to score just his second goal of the season.

For a breakdown of the Bruins’ defensive woes, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports