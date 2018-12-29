Bruins Focused On Divisional Tilt With Sabres Ahead Of Winter Classic

Before turning their attention to the Winter Classic, the Boston Bruins have a very important Atlantic Division matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night in Buffalo.

The Bruins sit fourth in the division standings, three points behind the third-place Sabres. Buffalo topped the Bruins 4-2 on Dec. 16 in Boston, using a three-goal third period to steal one away from the B’s. A potent offense behind Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner, the Sabres are not a team the Bruins can look past, despite the bright lights of Notre Dame Stadium on New Years Days beckoning.

To hear from the Bruins ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Sabres, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.