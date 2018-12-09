Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Denies Connor Brown In Win Over Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins desperately needed to break their losing skid and Jaroslav Halak played a big role in doing so Saturday night.

The B’s netminder turned away 29 of 32 shots en route to his team’s 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. Halak came up huge against Connor Brown after he jumped all over a puck in the neutral zone. Brown drove it to the net but was unable to slip it past Halak, who stood tall and kept Boston ahead.

To see the save, check out the TD Bank Save of the Game video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images