Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Makes Impressive Save On Paul Byron In Win Over Canadiens

The Bruins appeared to be a step ahead of the Montreal Canadiens on all fronts in a 4-0 win Monday, among them Jaroslav Halak.

Boston’s goaltender made 22 saves en route to his third shutout of the season and faced plenty of pressure from the Canadiens while the Bruins clung to a 1-0 lead through the first period.

After the Bruins scored 2:21 into regulation, Halak made a sliding pad save on Paul Byron to preserve the narrow advantage before heading into the second.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images