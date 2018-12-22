Bruins Keep Predators’ Offensive Attack At Bay In Three-Goal Victory

Kevin Fiala was a solid offensive threat last season with 23 goals and 25 assists, but the Nashville Predators forward’s struggles continued Saturday afternoon.

Fiala entered the contest against the Bruins with just a goal and an assist in his last eight games, and the 22-year-old was held pointless with just three shots on net in Boston’s 5-2 victory at TD Garden.

To see how Fiala’s recent numbers stack up against Torey Krug’s, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports