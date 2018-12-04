Bruins Legend Rick Middleton Celebrates 65th Birthday With Number Retirement

What a week it’s been for Rick Middleton.

The Boston Bruins legend, who celebrated his 65th birthday Tuesday, saw his No. 16 raised to the TD Garden rafters last Thursday prior to the B’s matchup with the New York Islanders.

It was quite the ceremony for “Nifty,” who played 12 brilliant seasons in Boston and became the 11th player in franchise history to have their number retired.

To relive some highlights from the event, check out the video above from "Bruins Pre-Game Shootout."