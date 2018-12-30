Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Noel Acciari Scores First Goal Of Season In First Period Vs. Sabres

by on Sat, Dec 29, 2018 at 8:39PM

Noel Acciari got the Bruins on the board in the first period when he netted his first goal of the season against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Boston winger took advantage of the puck bouncing around by his feet and beat Carter Hutton to even the score at one halfway through the opening period. It was Acciari’s first goal since April 7, 2018.

To see the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images

