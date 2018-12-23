Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Describes Emotions Heading Into Return Game

After spending over a month as a spectator, Patrice Bergeron was back at it with the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

Bergeron was sensational in his return from injury, scoring two goals and dishing out two assists in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators at TD Garden.

The veteran center admitted he had some nerves heading into the game, but it was was the type of adrenaline he was looking forward to after missing 16 games. But while there were emotions prior to the tilt, it sounds like there weren’t many after Bergeron scored his 300th career NHL goal.

