Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Scores Two Goals In First Game Back From Injury

Patrice Bergeron had a glorious return to the ice Saturday.

The Boston Bruins center had missed more than a month with a rib injury, but he was back on the B’s top line Saturday when the Bruins battled the Nashville Predators.

Bergeron immediately made his presence felt, as he scored two goals in Boston’s 5-2 win over Nashville.

The Bruins treaded water without the veteran center, but Bergeron’s return gives Boston’s offense a much-needed boost.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports