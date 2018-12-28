Bruins’ Zdeno Chara, Jake DeBrusk Detail What Went Wrong In Loss To Devils

It was not a happy homecoming for the Boston Bruins players returning from injury.

Zdeno Chara, Jake DeBrusk and Kevan Miller made their way back to the Bruins’ lineup Thursday, but the B’s ultimately succumbed to the New Jersey Devils 5-2 at TD Garden. Chara registered a hit in the loss while DeBrusk notched an assist.

After the game, the Chara and DeBrusk spoke about how they felt throughout the game and what needs to be improved going forward.

