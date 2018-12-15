Casey DeSmith Makes Stellar Save On Colby Cave In Penguins’ Win Vs. Bruins

The Boston Bruins appeared to have all the momentum during the third period Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Boston entered the frame trailing the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1, but the Bruins tied the game with goals from Chris Wagner and David Krejci.

After tying the game, the B’s went on the offensive again and had a golden opportunity to take the lead. David Backes skated into the offensive zone and blasted a shot at Penguins netminder Casey DeSmith. The goalie made the stop but gave up a juicy rebound attempt that Colby Cave had an opportunity to put home, but DeSmith was able to slide over and make a tremendous save to keep the game tied at three.

The Penguins responded to DeSmith’s stop by scoring two unanswered goals to take home a 5-3 win.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images