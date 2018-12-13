Boston Celtics

Celtics Now: C’s Soaring In Standings With Seven-Game Winning Streak

by on Thu, Dec 13, 2018 at 6:09PM

Winning cures everything, just ask the Boston Celtics.

The C’s seven-game winning streak has removed (almost) all doubt about the team’s high preseason expectations. In this week’s episode of “Celtics Now,” NESN.com’s Rachel Holt details how the entire roster has contributed to the Celtics’ rise in the Eastern Conference standings.

Holt also takes a look ahead at what to expect from the Celtics as they close out the 2018 calendar year.

Watch the video above for the full episode.

