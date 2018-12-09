Charlie McAvoy’s Physical Defense Helps Create Offense For Bruins

Charlie McAvoy has wasted no time picking up right where he left off since his return to the ice from a concussion that sidelined him for 20 games.

The Boston Bruins defenseman, who avoided serious injury after taking a late hit from Toronto Maple Leafs’ Zach Hyman in Saturday’s 6-3 win, helped his team create plenty of offense in the zone en route to the victory.

McAvoy’s strong play on defense, as well as his ability to play offense and help create goals, played a major role in Boston’s win.

To see some of his highlights and to hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe’s breakdown, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images