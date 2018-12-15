David Krejci, Charlie McAvoy React To Bruins’ 5-3 Loss Vs. Penguins

The Boston Bruins showed some fight Friday night at PPG Paints Arena, but they were unable to extend their winning streak.

Pittsburgh jumped out to a 3-1 lead, but the Bruins stormed back to tie the game midway through the third period. Boston couldn’t finish the job, though, as the Penguins scored the final two goals to earn a 5-3 win.

After the loss, David Krejci and Charlie McAvoy discussed the loss and lamented their inability to complete the comeback once the momentum had turned in their favor.

To hear from Krejci and McAvoy, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.