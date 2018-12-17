David Krejci Continues Strong Play Centering Bruins’ Top Line

David Krejci has done a nice job lately filling in as the Boston Bruins’ top line center while Patrice Bergeron works his way back from injury.

Over his last 11 games, Krejci has tallied three goals and eight assists. He continued to prove to be an important part of the Bruins on Sunday, notching another assist in the 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

To see how he fared Sunday, as well as Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt, who had struggled in his previous 10 games, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images