Patrice Bergeron is back, and the veteran ice immediately made his presence known in his return to the ice.

Bergeron logged four points (two goals, two assists) in the Boston Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday at TD Garden. Boston now has won three straight games heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

