The Boston Bruins just didn’t have luck on their side Friday night.

Despite outshooting the Pittsburgh Penguins 51 to 27, the Black and Gold fell to the Pens 5-3 at PPG Paints Arena. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava brings you the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game which include David Krejci continuing on his hot streak.

Get all the facts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports