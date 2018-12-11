Here Are Reported Details About Chris Sale’s Shoulder, Red Sox Future

Some recent news about Chris Sale likely will give Boston Red Sox fans some hope.

According to a report from NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich on Tuesday, an MRI on the left-hander’s shoulder revealed no structural damage. Furthermore, Drellich, citing sources, noted Sale is open to an extension with the Red Sox.

“Sale is open to extension talks, sources told NBC Sports Boston,” Drellich wrote, “with indications that he is more open to those talks than most players of his caliber would be when sitting just a year away from free agency. It’s unclear if there’s any movement on that front yet, with one team source noting that extensions generally brew later in the offseason.”

While the extension talks are promising, it won’t matter if Sale is not healthy and can’t pitch at peak form. As such, the lack of structural damage should give the Red Sox a sense of relief when it comes to potentially investing in the 29-year-old long term.

Sale had two separate stints on the disabled list in 2018 beginning in August due to inflammation in his shoulder. Though his velocity didn’t return to where it was earlier in the season, Sale was effective in the playoffs.

That wasn’t the only report to pop up on the Red Sox front Tuesday, as Boston also reportedly is listening to offers on Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rick Porcello.

Thumbnail photo via Credit: Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images