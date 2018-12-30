Jack Eichel Hopes To Continue Strong Play For Sabres Vs. Bruins

Jack Eichel is having a stellar season for the Buffalo Sabres.

The Buffalo Sabres center has put up at least 50 points in his previous three seasons, and won’t have any issue eclipsing that mark this year. The North Chelmsford, Mass. native already has amassed 49 points in 38 games, and will look to continue adding to that total Saturday against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center.

To see Eichel’s numbers through the years, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images