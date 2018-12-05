Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Jaroslav Halak Makes Trio of Impressive Saves In First Period Vs. Panthers

Tue, Dec 4, 2018

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers battled to a scoreless tie Tuesday after one period of play thanks in large part to the visitors’ goaltender.

Jaroslav Halak was stellar in the opening 20 minutes at BB&T Center. Jonathan Huberdeau, Juho Lammikko and Troy Brouwer all came close to lighting the lamp in the first, but Halak stood tall to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard.

To see Halak turn in a trio of impressive saves, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

