Joakim Nordstrom Scores To Give Bruins Early Lead Vs. Canadiens

Joakim Nordstrom gave the Boston Bruins a 1-0 lead against the Canadiens with a first-period goal Monday night in Montreal.

The 26-year old’s fifth goal of the season came after a Canadiens turnover in their defensive zone. Upon intercepting a pass, Colby Cave passed to David Backes, who tapped the puck to Nordstrom. The forward fired the pass from Backes over the right shoulder of Montreal goaltender Carey Price for a tic-tac-goal just 2:21 into regulation.

It was Nordstrom’s first goal since Nov. 23 in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Watch Nordstrom’s goal in the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images