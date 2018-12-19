John Cena All In On Idea Of Rob Gronkowski To WWE: ‘He’ll Feel Right At Home’

When it comes to Rob Gronkowski, John Cena is already on the recruiting trail.

Gronkowski and the New England Patriots currently are in the process of trying to right the ship in time for what they hope is another deep playoff run.

However, as we saw last offseason, Gronkowski already has put thought into his post-playing career, and professional wrestling would certainly make sense for the oversized tight end with a larger-than-life personality.

We’re only a few years removed from Gronkowski’s appearance at WWE’s “WrestleMania,” and there has been speculation about the possibility of the former All-Pro joining the pro wrestling world when he finally hangs up his football cleats.

Cena, who is in the midst of transitioning away from his own “playing career” so to speak, wouldn’t mind if Gronkowski made the WWE his next stop.

“I think he’d be a great WWE Superstar. I really do,” Cena told ESPN in a recent interview. “I think he’s got this unbelievable energy and infectious electricity about him.”

Cena acknowledged that there’s already plenty about Gronkowski that screams pro wrestler.

“I think if he wants to take off the pads and step in the arena, I think he’ll feel right at home,” Cena added.

That certainly would make for a second act in Gronkowski’s career.

As for Cena, a former college football player and Massachusetts native, he has nothing but respect and adoration for Gronkowski and the Patriots and everything they’ve been able to do on the field. However, that respect comes not from his upbringing, rather an admiration for New England’s sustained success over the last two decades.

“I love the long-lens aspect of success over the long term,” he said. “Time under tension. When you’re good, you can have a good season and be forgotten. When you’re good over a long period of time, that’s amazing. And when you’re good under a long period of time when the circumstances and the element is not supposed to allow that to happen, that’s super impressive.”

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/WWE