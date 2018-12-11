John Limberakis Leads Patriots Nation In The Lone Star State With ’47

John is a New England Patriots fan in Allen, Texas. As a child, he really had no exposure to the game of football in terms of being a fan, as his father did not follow the sport. While other kids loved sports, young John’s passion resided in his interest of all things pertaining to the Revolutionary War.

When he was eight years old, John was in a TV store and noticed a football game on one of the monitors. One team, outfitted in red, white, and blue uniforms, scored a touchdown. To celebrate, they had Revolutionary War Minutemen fire off muskets! From that day on, he became a life-long Patriots fan.

