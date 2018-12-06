Josh Gordon Expresses Admiration For Tom Brady: ‘I Look Up To The Guy’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady has a big fan in Josh Gordon.

Gordon, who was traded to the New England Patriots early this season, was asked Thursday what he’s learned from his 41-year-old quarterback over the three months they’ve worked together.

“You know, I came in with the idea that (Brady) is a hard-working guy,” the veteran wide receiver said, “and he’s done nothing but shown that continuously and consistently. He’s a family man. Love his family. He FaceTimes with the kids — something I can relate to with my family, my kids. He enjoys the game. He just enjoys, I think, everything that comes with it, and it’s good to be able to be in such close proximity to learn from it.

“I look up to the guy. He’s doing everything right. I just enjoy the time around him.”

Though he and Brady have looked out of sync at times this season, Gordon has been an important offensive weapon for the Patriots, catching 34 passes on 54 targets for 605 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

Gordon’s playing time and target totals have dropped slightly in recent weeks, but his efficiency has increased: He’s caught 100 percent of his targets (8 of 8) over New England’s last two games after catching just 42.9 percent (9 of 21) over the previous two contests.

Against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Gordon wasn’t targeted until late in the third quarter but hauled in two 24-yard receptions — one of which went for a touchdown — plus another 10-yarder to help propel the Patriots to a 24-10 victory.

“I think (I’m) just remaining focused and locked in on what I want to get done and how I can contribute in my opportunities to do so,” Gordon said. “Really just making sure I capitalize when those targets present themselves, and fortunately, I’ve been able to catch the targets that have been given to me.”

