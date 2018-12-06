Red Sox Fans Go Crazy After Team Announces Re-Signing Of Nathan Eovaldi

It’s official. Nathan Eovaldi is coming back to Boston.

After rumors began to circulate Wednesday that Eovaldi and the Red Sox were “getting serious” with contract negotiations, the club officially announced early Thursday evening that the two sides have agreed on a new four-year deal.

“We’re very happy to have Nathan back with us,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said, per a team press release. “He did a tremendous job for us last season, playing a significant role in helping us win the division and the World Series. His performance in the Postseason was outstanding, both as a starting pitcher and as a reliever.”

Red Sox Nation certainly had been hoping Eovaldi would stay in Boston, so it came as no surprise when the fanbase went into a frenzy upon the news breaking.

KEY resigning!!! Nasty is an understatement… — Glenn Pacheco (@glen_in_ma) December 6, 2018

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR REDSOX NATION!!!!!!!! — noelia🇵🇷 (@i__am__noe) December 6, 2018

We have a feeling Eovaldi will be receiving one of the more raucous ovations before the Red Sox’s 2019 home opener April 9.

