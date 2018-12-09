NFL Rumors: Multiple Teams ‘Remain In Contact’ With Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt’s NFL career is on pause but likely isn’t over.

The 23-year-old running back went unclaimed on waivers after the Kansas City Chiefs released him following the release of a video that showed Hunt kicking and shoving a woman during an altercation at a Cleveland hotel February.

While Hunt currently is a free agent, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing league sources, that a number of teams are keeping in contact with the running back while he continues to go to therapy and waits for the NFL to decide on his punishment.

La Canfora also reported that while sources don’t expect Hunt to be signed until the league hands down a suspension, “several NFL decision-makers” told the reporter “they fully expect the running back to be back on the field in 2019, assuming there are no other incidents or discoveries about his actions.”

Hunt reportedly is being investigated for two other separate incidents, so it is unclear how long a suspension would be but the NFL could give the running back a suspension longer than the baseline six-game ban.

The running back apologized for his actions and asked for forgiveness in an interview with ESPN, and it looks like he eventually will get another chance in the league.

