NFL Rumors: Raiders Might Play In This City In 2019 Ahead Of Vegas Move

The Oakland Raiders in 2019 might be the fanciest nomads the NFL has ever seen.

London is among the options to host the Raiders next season, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday. The Raiders face near-term uncertainty because their lease to play at Oakland Coliseum will expire after this season and they won’t move to Las Vegas until 2020. If the Raiders don’t sign a new, one-year lease with the city of Oakland, Calif., they must consider other locales in which to play home games in 2019.

Glazer explained on FOX NFL Sunday how London has grown in consideration for the Raiders’ temporary home.

Oakland Raiders ➡️➡️ London Raiders??@JayGlazer explains how the Raiders could be playing their home games across the pond next year. pic.twitter.com/COd3eYh5F9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 23, 2018

The NFL has staged games in London for the last 12 seasons, and the city is widely believed to be among candidates to welcome a relocated franchise on a full-time basis in the not-too-distant future.

Perhaps the Raiders might represent an epic trial run between the NFL and the metropolis of the United Kingdom.

