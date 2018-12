Rob Gronkowski has one main focus for the rest of the Patriots’ season: being “all in.”

The New England tight end said he’s given 100 percent each game no matter how good or bad the outcome was, and that won’t change come his the Patriots’ Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Pats will secure a first-round bye with a win.

