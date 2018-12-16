Patriots Vs. Steelers Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 15 Showdown In Pittsburgh

10:40 a.m. ET: Postseason positioning will be on the line this afternoon as the New England Patriots visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

The Patriots need a win to keep pace with the Houston Texans, who took over the No. 2 spot in the AFC by beating the New York Jets on Saturday, and the Steelers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak that has them dangerously close to falling out of the playoff picture altogether.

New England is the healthiest its been all season, entering this game with just one player (linebacker Elandon Roberts) listed on the injury report. Tight end Dwayne Allen is expected to return to action after missing three games with a knee injury.

Tactically, it will be interesting to see if defensive tackle Danny Shelton is made active after back-to-back healthy scratches. The Patriots have been gashed in the run game with Shelton out, allowing an NFL-high 8.4 yards per carry over the last two games. The 9.0 yards per carry the Patriots allowed in last week’s last-second loss to the Miami Dolphins was the second-worst mark in franchise history.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, likely will be without starting running back James Conner, who reportedly is expected to miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. That leaves rookie Jaylen Samuels and former Patriot Stevan Ridley as the Steelers’ primary rushing options.

The Steelers activated wide receiver Eli Rogers off the physically unable to perform list Saturday. He could take the place of slot receiver/return man Ryan Switzer, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Click the links below for much more on this highly anticipated matchup, and be sure to check back here throughout the day for full pregame coverage. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images