Jaylen Samuels Sat On New England’s Bench And Patriots Weren’t Having It

Jaylen Samuels was chewing up the New England Patriots’ defense early on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Since running all over a Super Bowl contender is tiring, the rookie running back needed to take a breather during the second quarter, so he tried to get a blow on the bench. It just wasn’t his bench.

Samuels took a seat on the New England sideline and you can guess how the Patriots reacted to that.

In all fairness, if you’re averaging over 10 yards per carry, as Samuels was in the first half, you should be able to sit wherever you want.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports