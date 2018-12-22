Predators Look To Stop Road Struggles Against Bruins At TD Garden

The Predators mightily have struggled on the road as of late.

Nashville is 0-8-1 over its last nine games away from Bridgestone Arena and look to change its luck against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. It will be no easy task, as the B’s are expected to have Patrice Bergeron back in the lineup after missing 16 games with a rib/sternoclavicular injury.

To see how the Preds’ first eight road games compare to their most recent nine, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images