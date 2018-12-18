Amica Coverage Cam Play of the Game

Shea Weber’s Recent Hot Streak Big Reason For Canadiens’ Success

by on Mon, Dec 17, 2018 at 9:06PM

The Montreal Canadiens are 6-3 over their last nine games, pushing themselves into a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, due large in part to the return of defenseman Shea Weber.

The 33-year old missed the Canadiens first 24 games, but since returning to action on Nov. 27, Weber has posted four goals and three assists while averaging 25:30 time on ice.

To see how Weber impacts the Canadiens’ offense, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties