Shea Weber’s Recent Hot Streak Big Reason For Canadiens’ Success

The Montreal Canadiens are 6-3 over their last nine games, pushing themselves into a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, due large in part to the return of defenseman Shea Weber.

The 33-year old missed the Canadiens first 24 games, but since returning to action on Nov. 27, Weber has posted four goals and three assists while averaging 25:30 time on ice.

To see how Weber impacts the Canadiens’ offense, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images