Sidney Crosby Shining Amid Penguins’ Underwhelming Start To Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins haven’t gotten off to the best of starts this season, but their star player continues to provide his usual production.

Sidney Crosby (15 goals, 17 assists) currently has 32 points on the campaign for the Penguins, who sit in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division entering Friday’s contest with the Boston Bruins. Not to mention, Crosby boasts Pittsburgh’s second-highest rating at plus-eight.

To see how Crosby’s numbers compare to the Penguins’ other two stars, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports