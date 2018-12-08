Third-Period Struggles Plague Bruins In 3-2 Loss To Lightning

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

The Boston Bruins came out firing Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring the game’s first goal just over two minutes into the first period. Unfortunately for the B’s, their poor third-period play proved to be the difference in their 3-2 loss at Amalie Arena.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley highlighted what went wrong for Boston against its Atlantic Division rival. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.