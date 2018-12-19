Patriots’ Tom Brady Historically Has Had Plenty Of Success Vs. Bills

After hard to swallow losses in back-to-back weeks against the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots are in search of a bounce-back performance Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

One player that will be seeking a return to form is Tom Brady, and luckily for the Pats, Brady is nails against Buffalo.

The 41-year old is 29-3 against the Bills in his career with 68 touchdowns and 22 interceptions while averaging 253.8 yards per game and posting a 64.4 completion percentage.

For more on Brady’s history against the Bills, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.