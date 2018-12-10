Torey Krug Continues Strong Play, Scores Game-Winner For Bruins

Torey Krug is heating up at the right time.

Going into Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators the Boston Bruins defenseman had tallied eight assists and a goal over his eight previous contests. He continued that strong play at Canadian Tire Centre when he became the hero and scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift his team to a 2-1 win.

Senators defenseman Cody Ceci was hoping to stop the recent skid he was riding, but the B’s were too much for him and the Sens.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images