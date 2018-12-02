Tuukka Rask, Brandon Carlo React To Bruins’ 4-2 Loss To Red Wings

The Boston Bruins did a lot right in Saturday night’s game, but they were unable to come away with the victory against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots in the 4-2 loss, with Ryan Donato and David Backes netting the two goals for Boston. The Bruins did get a big body in Brandon Carlo back, who had been sidelined with an upper-body injury. The defenseman had three shots on goal Saturday.

After the game, Rask and Carlo addressed the media, noting what went well for Boston while giving credit to the Red Wings.

To hear from Rask, as well as Carlo and Brad Marchand, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.