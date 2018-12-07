Tuukka Rask Laments Bruins’ Breakdowns In 3-2 Loss To Lightning

The Boston Bruins showed some guts Thursday night, but they couldn’t end their Florida road trip on a high note.

After a terrific start at Amalie Arena, a lousy third period doomed the Bruins in their 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The two sides entered the final frame tied at 1-1, but two unanswered goals from the Bolts proved to be too much for the B’s to overcome.

Following the game, Tuukka Rask broke down Boston’s third straight loss. To hear from the Bruins goalie, as well as Charlie McAvoy, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.