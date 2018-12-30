Tuukka Rask Makes Nice Save On Tage Thompson In OT Win Over Sabres

The Boston Bruins came up with a thrilling overtime victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, and Tuukka Rask made some big saves that allowed a comeback to happen.

The netminder needed a good performance, and he delivered just that. Among his key saves was a nice stop on Sabres forward Tage Thompson.

Rask finished his night with 26 saves.

To see Rask’s stop on Thompson, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images