Tuukka Rask, Ryan Donato Happy With Bruins’ Turnaround Vs. Coyotes

It was quite a turn of events at TD Garden on Tuesday night. The Boston Bruins found themselves in a 2-0 hole after the first period, but made their presence known with a four-goal second against the Arizona Coyotes.

Boston’s resurgence in the middle stanza helped lead them to a 4-3 victory over the Coyotes, upping its win streak to three. After the game, Tuukka Rask (30 saves) and Ryan Donato (1 assist) spoke about how they were able to come back and take control of the game.

