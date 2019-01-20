AFC Championship Game Live: Updates, Analysis From Patriots Vs. Chiefs

8 a.m. ET: Good morning from Kansas City, where the New England Patriots are preparing to do battle with the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

This is the second meeting between the AFC’s top two seeds this season, with New England taking the first 43-40 back in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium. The Chiefs are pegged as three-point favorites in today’s rematch, which will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Patriots, who haven’t visited Arrowhead since their infamous Week 4 loss there in 2014, are just 3-5 away from Foxboro, Mass., this season. The Chiefs are 8-1 at home, including a 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday in the divisional round.

New England blew out the Los Angeles Chargers 41-28 last Sunday to advance to its eighth consecutive AFC title game. Bill Belichick’s squad is looking to become the first team since the early-1990s Buffalo Bills to reach in three consecutive Super Bowls and the first since the 2012 postseason to win a conference championship on the road.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images