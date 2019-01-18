Bruce Cassidy Explains What Went Right In Bruins’ Win Over Blues

The Boston Bruins badly needed a win Thursday night, but so too did their opponent, the St. Louis Blues. And tied at two heading into the final period, the final 20 minutes promised to be a thriller.

That they were, as the Bruins scored three goals, an empty-netter included, in the final frame to earn the 5-2 victory at TD Garden. The win snapped a two-game skid, as well.

In that final period, the Bruins did a lot of things right against a big Blues team that plays a heavy game.

To hear what Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had to say after the game to NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

