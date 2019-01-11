Bruce Cassidy Highlights Bright Spots In Bruins’ Loss To Capitals

The Boston Bruins played well enough to win Thursday night, but the two points went to the other side.

Despite outshooting the Washington Capitals by a 41-22 margin, the Bruins fell to the defending Stanley Cup champions 4-2 at TD Garden.

While there are no moral victories in the NHL, there were a number of positive takeaways for the B’s from their latest tilt. After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy pinpointed what he liked from his club against the Caps.

