Bruce Cassidy Laments Claude Giroux’s First-Period Breakaway Goal

Just when it seemed like the Boston Bruins were going to head into the first intermission riding high, the visitors swung the momentum.

With the Bruins leading the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 at TD Garden on Thursday, Claude Giroux snuck behind Boston’s defense en route to a breakaway goal with 44 seconds left in the opening frame. The game-tying goal provided a jolt to the Flyers, who clawed their way to a 3-2 overtime win.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy discussed the game-altering play. To hear from the head coach, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

