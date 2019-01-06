Bruce Cassidy Lauds Bruins’ Fourth Line For Setting Tempo In Win Over Sabres

Fourth lines typically are geared to provide their respective team with a jolt of energy, and that’s exactly what the Boston Bruins’ unit did Saturday night.

The Sean Kuraly-Noel Acciari-Chris Wagner line made its presence felt almost immediately against the Buffalo Sabres, as Wagner appeared to score less than 30 seconds into the game at TD Garden. While that goal ultimately was nullified, Wagner found the back of the net near the halfway point of the first period which helped catapult the B’s to a 2-1 win.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy offered some high praise for the fourth line. To hear from the head coach, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

