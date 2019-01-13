Bruce Cassidy Praises Bruins’ Mental Toughness Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins buckled down for a crucial Atlantic Division win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night in Toronto.

B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy was impressed with his team’s resolve after falling behind 2-1 in the second period after David Krejci gave Boston the lead at the end of the first period.

The Bruins stayed poised, however, and netted the next two goals before hanging on for a critical two points.

