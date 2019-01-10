Bruins Aim To Avenge Opening Night Blowout, Turn Tide Against Capitals

It’s hard to forget the shellacking the Boston Bruins were dealt by the Washington Capitals on opening night in Washington D.C.

The Bruins have come a long way since that 7-0 drubbing against the defending Stanley Cup champions, but there always seems to be a little bit more on the line whenever the B’s take on the Caps.

Perhaps it’s the recent track record. Washington is 10-0-3 in its last 13 contests against the Bruins. But the Black and Gold are riding a five-game winning streak entering Thursday night’s contest at TD Garden, and it seems like Boston has its eyes set on turning the tables on a team that has given them trouble.

