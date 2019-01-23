Bruins Enjoying Long Break As NHL’s All-Star Weekend Draws Closer

It will be quite a while until the Boston Bruins are back on the ice as a unit.

The B’s are in the midst of a 10-day break as the NHL heads toward All-Star Weekend in San Jose, Calif. All but one Bruin will enjoy that time to rest up and prepare for the stretch run of the season.

David Pastrnak will be heading to California for his first All-Star Game. That will have to be enough to hold B’s fans over until Boston takes the ice again Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets.

